What is Time to Hire?

Organizations begin tracking time to hire more specifically when a candidate submits an application to work for the company. The time from when this candidate's application is received until their offer letter is signed is known as the "time to hire" (should they accept the job).

According to business expert Bernard Oz of link house, if you just have a short period of time to hire, that implies that you will take less time to evaluate applications, plan interviews, decide who to hire, and create offer letters.

The time-to-hire metric measures how quickly an organization can select and hire the best candidate. It will indicate the number of days your HR department will need to fill your open position.

You can assess the effectiveness of your hiring process using time-to-hire. You run the risk of losing talented prospects to your rivals if it takes too long to evaluate the candidate's job fit and make an offer.

Time-to-Hire

There are three most important and most frequently used recruitment metrics.

They are:

Time-to-hire

Cost-per-hire

Quality-of-hire.

Time to hire is one of the different hiring metrics that companies can use to figure out how quickly they hire people. This metric helps HR professionals in determining how long it takes to complete the entire hiring process for a candidate.

Long hiring processes can also affect candidates' experiences, which may lead to dropouts and offer rejections.

High-quality talent will always be in demand in a competitive market, So, the ability to evaluate your hiring process holistically might assist you in identifying areas in which you and the hiring team may have glaring advantages over the competitors.

Difference Between Time-to-Hire and Time-to-Fill

Time-to-Hire and Time-to-Fill are frequently used interchangeably, but these terms refer to two very different metrics.

The difference between these two metrics are:

Time-to-fill

The number of days since the day your new job posting was advertised is known as the "time-to-fill."

Instead of using the date when the available position is posted, the date when a hiring request is filed for approval or the date when permission is provided to begin filling a position may be utilized.

Time-to-fill provides the answer to the question: How long does it take from the time a new position is created until a candidate is hired?

Time-to-hire

The period of time between when a candidate is found or applies for your job posting and the time the candidate accepts the job offer is known as the "time to hire."

Decisions in the modern workforce are increasingly supported by data, giving employers and recruiting managers confidence in the effectiveness of their selection processes.

Companies can take actionable lessons from recruiting indicators like Time-to-Hire to improve and optimize their recruitment processes for better hiring results.

Using a metric like time to hire can help you determine where there are delays in the hiring process and how quickly your recruitment team responds after finding a qualified candidate.

Time-to-hire measures the number of days since the candidate first entered your hiring funnel.

In other words, the moment you acquire your candidate is the starting point for measuring the time to hire.

Time-to-hire provides an answer to the question: How long does it take to hire someone after you have candidates (sourced or applied) for a job opening?

After you have a pipeline of qualified candidates, you can use time-to-hire to determine how quickly you can choose the best candidate.

As a result, this metric is excellent for confirming the effectiveness of your selection procedure.

How to calculate time-to-hire?

It can be helpful to compare your results to those of your rivals when you are measuring time to hire and thus gathering your own data.

You can learn more about where you stand by doing this. Are you faster than your rivals? In that case, you might want to consider whether you're conducting the hiring process as thoroughly as you should be.

Do you move (much) more slowly than your rivals? Then you might want to check your hiring process again for inefficiencies and improve some aspects of it.

By counting the days between a candidate's application for a job that has been posted and their acceptance of the offer, businesses can determine the average time it takes to hire a new employee.

The formula to calculate the average time to hire which is:

Day Candidate Accepts Sent Offer – Day Candidate Applies for Job = Time to Hire

Measure the number of days that pass between each stage of your hiring process to gain greater information into your company's time to hire. It might include:

When a candidate applies for a position that has been posted, they are contacted to complete an evaluation.

After the day candidate submits their assessment, they are contacted for the first interview.

From the day of the first interview to the day the candidate is contacted for the second interview.

When the offer letter is sent, from the day the candidate has their second interview.

Day from when a job offer is sent to when a job offer is accepted

Why is it important to measure time-to-hire?

Time to hire provides information about two important recruiting processes:

Candidate experience

The length of time it takes to hire someone also reflects their experience. If you were a potential employee and had the option, you would pick a two-week hiring period over a two-month one. An improved candidate experience will result from a shorter time to recruit.

Recruitment effectiveness

The time to hire statistic gauges how quickly a candidate is processed, evaluated, interviewed, and hired for a position. A lengthy hiring process suggests a slow, ineffective procedure with unnecessary bottlenecks.

Ways to Improve Time to Hire

Enhancing your time to hire is essential to finding the greatest personnel for your company, especially in the cutthroat job market of today. Job applicants want the hiring process to go by swiftly so they can start working at their new position. Pratical suggestions are presented below to assist you in developing an effective recruiting plan to attract top talent.

Continual recruitment

Having a pool of quality candidates allows you to spend less time reviewing and ranking applications and more time interacting with potential hires.

If you already have a strong notion of who could be a perfect fit for a job opportunity, you can do fewer interviews and come to a conclusion much more quickly. Also, a large candidate pool gives you access to more qualified applicants, which results in higher-quality hires.

Track metrics

Before you can make changes, you must first determine how long your present hiring procedure takes. If you don't know where your company is experiencing bottlenecks, you can't speed up the application response time process.

If you haven't done, now is the moment to lay out the complete hiring procedure. Determine how much time you are investing in each of the process's important stages. This involves figuring out how long it takes you to review applications, choose candidates you’d like to interview,host interviews,conduct assessments, Schedule interviews with job applicants,delibrate with your recruitment team and draft an offer letter.

it's important to carefully evaluate the problems that exist so that you can start to fix them. When you examine your procedures, you may find, for instance, that you hold off on reviewing applications and interviewing applicants until after a certain period of time has elapsed.

Revisit your interview process

Job interviews offer insightful information about a candidate's potential behavior in the workplace. However, if you discover that, rather than learning more about candidates, interviews are being used to "kick the can down the road" while you make your hiring decision, it may be time to review your procedure.

Given that the interview process takes 53.8 days on average in the government, this is very significant. The Aerospace and Defense industry's interview procedure is the second-shortest on average, taking just 20 days less time. In other words, hiring a local government official typically takes longer than interviewing individuals involved in national security.

Some other ways to reduce your time-to-hire is to use modern recruitment software.

Few ways in which recruitment software reduces time to hire include:

Data analytics

Your time to hire will be tracked and measured by contemporary recruitment software automatically. By doing so, you'll be able to see how long it takes to fill a certain job position and adjust your hiring strategy accordingly. When a stage of your selection process drags on, for instance, you can identify the problem and devise a plan of action to fix it.

Email automation

You can send automated emails with interview appointments that sync with your work calendar by using current recruitment tools. By doing so, you'll avoid wasting time traveling back and forth to find an appropriate time period for each of your applicants.

Automatic exclusion of ineligible applicants

You can automatically screen application forms and weed out unqualified people with a modern recruitment tool. By doing so, you'll be able to easily and swiftly weed out unqualified candidates at the beginning of your selection process and save the time you would otherwise spend on them.

Automatic resume screening and parsing

A modern recruitment program will parse and screen applicants' resumes after they apply, and it will automatically generate their rich profiles in the system. By doing this, you'll spare yourself the time necessary to sort through all of the applications you've received and locate the finest applicants.

Conclusion

Time to hire is a frequent metric employed by recruiting teams to guarantee that businesses select the best candidate for an open position as quickly as feasible.

Businesses can make sure they are efficiently allocating their resources to not only streamline the hiring process but also increase their chances of selecting the ideal candidate by comparing this data with information such as the average time to hire across industries and the caliber of applicants.

Although at first glance these two measurements, Time might appear to be comparable, you shouldn't use them interchangeably.

Time-to-fill is always longer than time-to-hire because it accounts for the time it takes to publish and advertise a new open position, receive hiring permission, and wait for the first applicant.

To keep track of your hiring process, measuring the time to hire can be quite helpful. It's a statistic that can provide you with many insightful details about the effective and ineffective components of your hiring process.

