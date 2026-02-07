Which Crypto Exchange Is Expected to List Remittix First After Interest in Its 300% Crypto Bonus

When a presale starts moving fast, the next question investors and market enthusiasts ask is always the same: where will it list first?

That question is now front and center for Remittix (RTX). After a surge of interest driven by its 300% crypto bonus, users aren’t just talking about entry advantages anymore; they’re starting to speculate on which crypto exchange will make the first move once Remittix transitions out of presale. And historically, that speculation doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Why Exchange Talk Is Heating Up Right Now

In crypto, exchange listings don’t happen in a vacuum. They usually follow a familiar pattern:

Rapid presale momentum

Growing user base

Visible product readiness

Sustained community interest

Remittix is ticking those boxes faster than most early-stage projects. With beta testing completed, a live wallet already available on the App Store, and a PayFi platform launch confirmed for February 9, 2026, Remittix is no longer just a concept waiting for validation. It’s approaching the stage where exchanges start paying attention, especially when user demand is this loud.

The 300% bonus has dramatically amplified that demand, attracting early investors who understand how rare this kind of structural advantage is.

What We Already Know About Exchange Listings

This isn’t pure speculation anymore. Remittix has already confirmed upcoming listings on BitMart and LBank, two centralized exchanges known for onboarding fast-growing presale projects with active communities. That alone puts Remittix ahead of most early-stage tokens, which often chase listings after launch rather than securing them in advance.

For traders, that matters. Locked-in exchanges provide:

A clear path to liquidity

Immediate post-presale access

Validation that the project has passed basic exchange due diligence

In other words, Remittix isn’t asking investors to hope for listings; it’s already lined up its first venues.

So, Who Lists Remittix Next?

With BitMart and LBank confirmed, the conversation naturally shifts from 'if' to 'who' follows. Historically, when a project launches with:

Multiple CEX listings already secured

Rapid presale momentum

Strong user demand driven by incentives like a 300% bonus

It often triggers a domino effect. Other mid-to-large exchanges don’t want to be late to assets that are already generating volume elsewhere.

That’s why traders are now speculating about second-wave listings; platforms that typically step in once early liquidity proves itself. This is the stage where competition between exchanges quietly heats up, even if nothing is announced publicly yet.

Why the 300% Bonus Amplifies Listing Momentum

From an exchange’s perspective, the 300% bonus isn’t just a marketing detail; it’s a volume signal. A large, motivated holder base entering at a strong advantage often translates into:

Higher initial trading activity

More deposits and withdrawals

Stronger user engagement post-listing

With BitMart and LBank already in place, the bonus-fueled demand gives Remittix a compelling case for additional exchanges to step in sooner rather than later. Exchanges want listings that trade. When users “go wild,” it’s not just noise; it’s a preview of activity.

That’s why chatter around Remittix listings has intensified as bonus participation accelerates. Early excitement often translates into immediate post-listing volume, which is exactly what exchanges compete for.

What Makes Remittix an Attractive Listing Candidate

Not every presale is exchange-ready. Many struggle because they lack clarity, timelines, or real utility. Remittix stands out because:

It targets payments, not niche speculation

It solves a real problem: crypto-to-fiat transfers without friction

It already has a working wallet and user onboarding

It has a fixed platform launch date, not an open-ended roadmap

For exchanges, this lowers risk. A token tied to actual usage, especially payments and remittances, tends to retain interest beyond the first few trading days.

That’s a big deal in a market where many new listings fade quickly.

Market Context: Why Timing Favors Remittix

The broader crypto market also plays a role. Large-cap assets are consolidating, not exploding. Traders are hungry for new narratives, but they’re also more selective than in past cycles. They want projects that:

Launch with substance

Offer immediate incentives

Have a story that extends beyond speculation

Remittix’s PayFi focus fits neatly into that demand. Payments don’t disappear in volatile markets; they become more important.

