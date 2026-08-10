Why Profitable Companies Can Face Cash Flow Constraints

The call usually comes at the end of a good year. Revenue is up 40 per cent, the order book is the healthiest it has been in years, two large clients have just signed. Then, somewhere near the end of the conversation, almost thrown away, comes the real question. Is it normal to be this tight on cash in the middle of the best year the company has ever had?

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“It is not only normal, it is close to inevitable,” says Kishore Dasaka, co-founder of KayOne Consulting, a fractional CFO firm based in Chennai. “Nobody tells founders that growth is something you have to finance. They are told to go and get it.”

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Growth has to be financed

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A company books revenue the day it raises an invoice. The cash turns up when the customer decides to pay, which in practice means 45 days later, or 60, or 90. In the meantime the raw material has been bought, the shift has been run, the salaries have gone out and the freight has been settled. Every rupee of growth has to be funded before anybody collects it.

So the faster a company grows, the more of its own money it has lent to its customers, interest free. A business expanding at 40 per cent a year is carrying roughly 40 per cent more cash in unpaid invoices than it was twelve months ago. The profit and loss account improves every month. The bank balance sits still.

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Founders often treat this as a sales problem, or take it to their bank. It is a timing problem, and it can be measured.

What a single day is worth

The measure is the cash conversion cycle: the days taken to collect from customers, plus the days stock sits unsold, minus the days the company takes to pay its own suppliers. Roughly one day of revenue is tied up for every day of that cycle. At ₹50 crore of annual revenue, a single day is worth about ₹13.7 lakh. Bring the average collection period down from 68 days to 53, and roughly ₹2 crore comes loose, none of it borrowed.

There is a rough test a founder can apply without any of this arithmetic. A collection period under about 45 days is generally healthy, and anything running beyond about one and a half times the terms written into the contract means those terms are not being enforced by anyone.

“Two crore of working capital debt costs you interest every year and you still have to repay it,” Dasaka says. “Two crore released from your own balance sheet costs you a difficult phone call. But the loan feels like a transaction and the phone call feels like a confrontation, so people take the loan.”

Thirteen weeks ahead

Part of the reason the problem runs so long unseen is the rhythm of reporting. Most growing companies look at their finances monthly, and the pack usually lands two or three weeks after the month has closed. By the time slipping collections show up in it, the slip began seven weeks earlier and has already repeated itself twice.

The remedy is not a longer report. It is a rolling 13-week cash flow forecast, built from the receipts and payments actually expected rather than from accounting accruals, and refreshed every week against what genuinely landed in the bank. Thirteen weeks is far enough ahead to watch a problem forming and near enough to still do something about it.

An accountant records what has already happened, accurately and on time. The cash questions run the other way: which customers will pay late this quarter, which commitments can be deferred without damaging a relationship, whether the payment terms written into the contract are being enforced by anybody at all, and what the business looks like in week 11 if the largest customer slips by a month.

Answering those consistently takes senior finance judgment, though not always a full-time hire. Among Indian companies with a stable finance function and two or three demanding quarters a year, buying that judgment for a set number of days a month is now common.

The supplier side of the cycle carries one caution. Negotiating longer payment terms is a commercial win; simply paying late is not. The first buys goodwill with a supplier, the second quietly spends it, and the cash looks identical in the bank either way.

None of this needs an outside firm to start. A founder can do it alone: build the forecast, age the receivables, and ring the three worst accounts personally instead of sending another email. If the stated terms say 30 days and collection is running at 68, the terms are decorative, and establishing that costs nothing but an afternoon.

Few companies run short of cash for want of orders. They run short because nobody was watching the gap between the invoice and the payment.