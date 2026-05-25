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Home / Partner Exclusives / Xiaomi 17T India Launch Scheduled for June 4, 2026: Expected Features and Product Updates
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Xiaomi 17T India Launch Scheduled for June 4, 2026: Expected Features and Product Updates

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Updated At : 11:07 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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The Xiaomi 17T launches in India on June 4, 2026, with an expected price between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 80,000, featuring Leica cameras.
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The Xiaomi T-series is making its return to India after a four-year gap, and the wait is almost over. Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T will launch in India on June 4, 2026, just days after its curtain raiser on May 26. If early leaks hold true, this could be one of the most feature-packed premium mid-range smartphones to arrive in India in 2026, with a Leica-tuned camera system, a massive silicon-carbon battery, and a chip built for sustained performance.

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Once launched, you can purchase your preferred Xiaomi 17T variant at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare camera specs and storage variants, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

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What the curtain raiser on May 26 will reveal

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The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are both scheduled for a simultaneous global unveiling on May 26, 2026. However, Xiaomi India has confirmed that only the standard 17T will make it to Indian shores on June 4. The Xiaomi 17T Pro, which is expected to feature a larger 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 100W charging, does not have a confirmed India launch date at this time. Xiaomi's decision to bring only the standard model is consistent with its strategy of managing price segmentation in India and avoiding overlap with the Xiaomi 17, currently priced at Rs. 89,999.

What to expect from the Xiaomi 17T

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Based on credible leaks ahead of the launch, here is what the Xiaomi 17T is expected to offer:

FeatureDetails
Display6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 5,500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, octa-core, 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage
CamerasLeica-tuned triple rear: 50MP primary, 50MP 5x optical periscope telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide; 32MP front camera; 4K video on all cameras
Battery6,500 mAh silicon-carbon, 67 W wired fast charging; Rumours indicate possible 100W in final release
DurabilityIP68 and IP69 rated for water and dust resistance
ConnectivityWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IR blaster, dual SIM with eSIM support
SoftwareAndroid 16 with Xiaomi HyperOS interface

How to decide if the Xiaomi 17T is right for you

Before the June 4 launch, here is what to consider:

  • Budget:If your budget is between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 80,000 and you want Leica camera quality without paying flagship prices, the 17T is likely your best option in that range at launch.
  • Camera priority:The Leica partnership brings professional colour science, dedicated photography modes, and imaging enhancements that go beyond raw megapixel counts.
  • Battery needs:A 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery is significantly larger than most competitors in this segment, making it a strong pick for heavy users and frequent travellers.
  • Future-proofing:Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 place the 17T ahead of most rivals on connectivity, ensuring relevance for years to come.

Why should you choose to buy with Bajaj Finance

  1. Browse and compare online: Explore Xiaomi 17T variants on Bajaj Mall and compare camera specs, storage options, and colours before visiting a store.
  2. Visit partner stores: Check the Xiaomi 17T at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get guidance from in-store representatives on the best variant for your needs.
  3. Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.
  4. Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finserv website.
  5. Use the Insta EMI Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

The Xiaomi 17T price in India is expected to land between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 80,000, though more competitive estimates place it under Rs. 60,000. Whether you are searching for the best Leica camera phone under Rs. 80,000, the best Xiaomi phone in India in 2026, or the best premium mid-range 5G phone with IP69 rating, the Xiaomi 17T deserves a close look when it launches on June 4. Keep an eye on Bajaj Mall for availability and Easy EMI offers from day one.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.

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