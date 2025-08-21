The best crypto to invest in debate flipped sharply this week as XRP price broke below $3 while ETF outflows drained liquidity. XRP tumbled to $2.89 as investors watched billions exit amid SEC delays, forcing traders to reconsider where true upside lives.

Advertisement

In contrast, Remittix has surged 600% in 2025, pulling capital into PayFi rails with real adoption and rapid exchange listings.

As ETF hopes drag on, big money is flocking to upcoming crypto projects that don’t hinge on regulators. That’s where Remittix, a payments-focused cross-chain DeFi project, has already proven itself a high growth crypto contender.

Advertisement

XRP ETF Dreams Meet Harsh Selling

XRP price slid to $2.89 after the SEC delayed eight ETF applications until October 2025. More than $1.8B in shorts piled up, and whales absorbed the dip, but institutions are clearly offloading ahead of regulatory deadlines.

Advertisement

Technicals show danger: if $2.85 fails, a collapse toward $2.24 looms.

Even with Bloomberg analysts still calling for 95% approval odds, XRP looks shaky in the short term.

Trading volumes spiked during selloffs, and with weak audit scores tarnishing confidence, buyers are shifting to alternatives already executing on utility.

Remittix Erupts: 600% Gains and the Best DeFi Altcoin of 2025

Forget waiting years for XRP ETFs; Remittix has already delivered. Up 600% in 2025, RTX is priced at just $0.0969 with $20.5M raised and 611M tokens placed in wallets.

The low cap gem is positioned as the fastest growing crypto 2025, it solves the $19T remittance problem by letting users send money directly into bank accounts across 30+ countries, instantly and at a fraction of the usual cost.

Why Buyers Can’t Stop Loading Up on RTX

Instant Bank Transfers: 30+ countries supported, 80% cheaper than legacy rails

30+ countries supported, 80% cheaper than legacy rails Q3 Wallet: Mobile-first, real-time FX conversion, 40+ crypto and 30+ fiat pairs

Mobile-first, real-time FX conversion, 40+ crypto and 30+ fiat pairs CertiK Audit: Security standards built for institutions, not speculation

Security standards built for institutions, not speculation API for Businesses: Remittix isn’t just for traders—corporates are already integrating

Remittix isn’t just for traders—corporates are already integrating Deflationary Model: Token burns and capped supply reward long-term holders

This is why analysts call RTX the next 100x crypto, because unlike hype coins, it delivers right now.

Community Drive: $250,000 Incentives Fuel Urgent Demand

Momentum is exploding. Remittix has smashed the $20M raised, BitMart confirmed its listing. The next centralized exchanges listing drops at the $22 Million milestone, and FOMO is already driving fresh inflows daily.

The $250,000 community giveaway is accelerating early participation, giving first movers extra upside as the project prepares for mass adoption.

Every cycle has its breakout crypto, 2025’s is already here. Miss Remittix, and you’ll be watching others cash in on what could be the biggest PayFi run of the decade.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication