XRP Price History from $0.0028 to $1.45 and Apeing’s 100X Crypto Presale Claims

XRP is once again showing why timing can change the way a crypto opportunity looks. A recent Coinpedia report, “Why is XRP Price Up 10% Today?”, highlights a 10% move in XRP, putting fresh attention on the asset and raising a familiar question: what would it have felt like to get there much earlier? Hyperliquid offers another example of a project that attracted growing interest after its earlier stages had already passed. Now, as you search for the next 100x crypto and the next 100x altcoin, the bigger question is whether you want to keep looking back at opportunities you discovered too late.

That is where Apeing enters the picture. The project is still in its whitelist phase, with registration ending in just a few days and its official presale set to begin on September 8th. If you are watching for the next 100x crypto, this is an opportunity to get involved before the next stage begins rather than arriving after it has already started. Joining the Apeing whitelist can keep you connected through email updates and official presale instructions, giving you a chance to be prepared while the window is still open.

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Apeing Whitelist: Is This the Next 100x Crypto Opportunity Before the Crowd Arrives?

Apeing is a meme coin brand created by a team of true degens, bringing together culture, energy, community, real engagement, and planned utility. Its approach goes beyond meme-driven appeal, with useful and entertaining features being developed around the community. The project is currently in its whitelist phase, giving you an early point of entry before its official presale begins. With the whitelist set to close within a few days, joining now allows you to receive email updates and the instructions needed to access the presale when it opens.

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For those searching for the next 100x crypto, Apeing is still at a stage where you can follow its progress before the presale gets underway. Community remains a core priority, while security is being addressed through an audit-first approach and key updates are communicated through official channels. The upcoming presale will start in 4 days, with Stage 1 priced at $0.0001 and a stated listing price of $0.01. If you are also watching for the next 100x altcoin, getting onto the whitelist before registration closes could mean being prepared for the next phase rather than looking back after it has already begun.

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The current Apeing whitelist price has only a short window, with the September 8 presale already on the calendar. That gives you just days to decide whether you want to secure your position before the price changes rather than watch the next stage arrive from the sidelines. Put $300 into Stage 1 at the stated 10,000% ROI figure, and the profit would be $30,000, bringing the total to $30,300. The earlier you position yourself, the less likely you are to look back at the previous entry and wish you had acted sooner.

How to Join the Apeing Whitelist

Getting onto the Apeing whitelist is straightforward. Visit the official Apeing website, find the whitelist registration area, and enter your email. Once submitted, you can receive confirmation and future email updates containing information and simple instructions for accessing the official presale when it goes live. Following official Apeing announcements is especially important as the whitelist approaches its closing date. If you want to position yourself for the upcoming presale, joining now means you can stay informed before the next stage begins.

XRP at $0.0028 Was the Moment: Now It Sits at $1.45

XRP is a clear example of how different an opportunity can look at the beginning compared with years later. Its all-time low was just $0.002802 on July 7, 2014, while XRP now trades around $1.45, marking a staggering 51,892.02% increase from that low. With a $91.49B market cap, $4.16B in 24-hour volume, and an 8.87% 24-hour move, XRP currently ranks #5 by market capitalization. Its all-time high reached $3.84 on January 4, 2018, meaning the coin's early price history offers a striking reminder of how quickly an opportunity can look different once a project has matured.

If you only started paying attention after XRP had climbed from fractions of a cent to the dollar range, the earliest entry point was already long gone. That is the part that can sting most when you look back at the chart: $0.002802 was once the price, while today's market price is around $1.45. The numbers alone show how much ground XRP covered from its earliest days, making its history one of the clearest examples of why timing can matter in crypto.

Hyperliquid Climbed From $3.20 to $84.38: Did You Arrive Too Late?

Hyperliquid presents a much newer example of the same early-stage phenomenon. HYPE recorded its all-time low at $3.20 on November 29, 2024, yet it now trades around $84.38, representing a 2,536.68% increase from that level. The token currently holds the #9 position with a $21.23B market cap, while 24-hour trading volume stands at $245M and the token is down 3.41% over 24 hours.

The distance between $3.20 and $84.38 is what makes HYPE's price history difficult to ignore. Its all-time high reached $86.66 on August 28, 2026, just days before the current snapshot, showing how dramatically the token's valuation changed from its earliest recorded price. If you discovered Hyperliquid only after its price had already moved into the tens of dollars, you were looking at a very different opportunity than someone who noticed HYPE near its $3.20 low.

Could Apeing Be the Next 100x Crypto You Catch Early?

XRP once traded at just $0.002802, while Hyperliquid reached an all-time low of $3.20 before moving much higher. Looking back at those numbers makes the same question hard to ignore: what opportunities are you watching today that could look very different later? If you are searching for the next 100x crypto or the next 100x altcoin, Apeing is now at an earlier stage, with its whitelist closing in just a few days.

Apeing's upcoming presale is launching on September 8th, making the current whitelist window particularly timely. Joining now lets you stay connected through official updates and receive presale access information by email. After seeing how XRP and Hyperliquid developed from much earlier price points, you have a chance to approach a new project before its next stage begins. The question is whether you want to look back at another early opportunity later, or be there while the window is still open.

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs About Next 100X Crypto

What is Apeing?

Apeing is a meme coin brand focused on culture, community, engagement, and developing useful and entertaining utility. It is currently in its whitelist stage ahead of its upcoming official presale.

When is the Apeing presale starting?

Apeing's official presale is set to begin on September 8th. The whitelist is also approaching its closing period, making early registration important for staying updated.

What is the Stage 1 Apeing price?

The stated Stage 1 price for the upcoming Apeing crypto presale is $0.0001, with a stated listing price of $0.01.

How do you join the Apeing whitelist?

You can visit the official Apeing website, enter your email through the whitelist registration section, and receive confirmation. Whitelist members can also receive email updates and instructions related to the official presale.

Why are XRP and Hyperliquid mentioned?

XRP and Hyperliquid provide examples of crypto opportunities that became much more established over time. Their journeys frame the central question behind the next 100x crypto search: would you rather discover the next project early or only after its early-stage opportunity has passed?

Article Summary

XRP and Hyperliquid demonstrate why discovering a crypto project early can matter when you are searching for major opportunities. Apeing now offers another early-stage opportunity through its whitelist, with the upcoming presale set to launch in 4 days. If you are tracking the next 100x crypto, Apeing is currently at the whitelist stage rather than already being publicly listed. Its community-first identity, planned utility, audit-first approach, and focus on official communication make it a project worth following as the presale approaches. For anyone searching for the next 100x altcoin, joining the whitelist now provides a way to stay informed before the next stage begins.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.