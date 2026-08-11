Key Takeaways

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XRP traded near $1.033going into mid August 2026, about 72% under the $3.65 record set in July 2025.

Dated August forecasts cluster between $1.04 and $1.64, and $1.10 to $1.13 decides direction.

Bullski sits beside that chart as the early entry, with stage 1 of 16 open now at $0.00001 on a fixed 120 billion supply.

Any honest XRP price prediction for August 2026 starts with the tape: XRP traded near $1.033, roughly 72% below its record, with no catalyst on the calendar until mid September. This page sets out the levels analysts are watching, the ranges they have published, and what would break each one.

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It also covers the entry a $64 billion asset can no longer offer, which is why some holders keep a smaller position on Bullski's official website, live at stage 1 of 16.

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XRP Price Today

XRP changed hands at about $1.033 today per CoinGecko's XRP page. That sizes the sixth-largest crypto asset near $64.57 billion, with 62.53 billion tokens circulating against a 100 billion maximum.

The record depends on the provider: $3.65 dated July 17, 2025 on one board, $3.84 dated January 4, 2018 on CoinMarketCap. Spot is holding support at $1.00, with a shelf at $0.9153 under it and resistance at $1.10 to $1.13. A technical read published on August 7, 2026 put RSI at 35.9 and ADX at 11.9, with the 50-day EMA below the 200-day, a market drifting rather than trending.

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What Analysts Are Forecasting

Analysts writing in the first ten days of August 2026 are keeping their ranges tight. Two widely followed forecast models, both updated on August 9, put XRP at $1.04 to $1.64 and at $1.09 to $1.17, with $1.25 on the year-end close.

Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick is the outlier at $2.80 for 2026, though he set that number on March 7, before the summer slowdown in fund flows. Larger figures circulate on aggregator pages, and no August data supports them, so this XRP forecast leaves them out.

Recent Developments Behind the Price

The month's biggest development is a date rather than a trade. The Senate shelved the CLARITY Act on July 27, 2026, Majority Leader Thune ruled out an August vote on August 6, and the chamber returns on September 14, leaving August without the catalyst many buyers had pencilled in.

Fund flows tell a quieter story. July brought $27.29 million of net inflows into XRP exchange-traded products, with zero flow on 11 of 22 sessions, and that still led every altcoin product, lifting cumulative inflows near $1.51 billion. Demand is real but thin, which fits a chart holding support without reclaiming resistance.

XRP Price Prediction for 2026, 2027 and 2030

XRP price prediction for the rest of 2026

The rest of 2026 most likely trades inside the range it already occupies, with dated models clustering between $1.04 and $1.64 and $1.25 sitting mid-pack. A weekly close above $1.13 opens the top of that range, and a loss of $0.9153 takes it off the table.

XRP price prediction for 2027

2027 turns on whether market-structure legislation clears the Senate. If the CLARITY Act moves and flows thicken from the $1.51 billion base, a return toward the $2 handle becomes arguable, since XRP traded above $3 in July 2025. Without it, another year inside a $1 to $2 band reads as likelier.

XRP price prediction for 2030

Nothing dated in August 2026 models 2030 with precision. Shifting a $64.57 billion market cap takes tens of billions in fresh capital, and roughly 37 billion tokens are still due to enter supply before then, which points to measured multiples rather than an early-cycle run.

These scenarios cover the rest of 2026, each with the level that breaks it.

Scenario (modeled bands, not targets) Band for the rest of 2026 What it needs Invalidation level Bear $0.85 to $1.00 $1.00 gives way and $0.9153 is tested Weekly close above $1.13 Base $1.00 to $1.35 The range holds and the Senate calendar slips Weekly close under $0.9153 Bull $1.35 to $2.00 $1.13 is reclaimed and the CLARITY Act moves Two failed attempts at $1.13

Bullski ($BULLSKI) at Stage 1 of 16

The one thing a $64 billion asset cannot offer is a ground-floor price, and that is the gap Bullski fills. It is a meme coin issued as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, and its 16-stage presale is open at stage 1 right now, the lowest rung the sale will print, at $0.00001 a token.

Stage 2 is marked at $0.000015 and the ladder climbs toward a published $0.0025 listing reference, so the stage you buy at sets your cost basis for the entire sale.

The structure is checkable first. Supply is fixed at 120 billion tokens with no later minting, the contract shows as verified on Etherscan, an audit is in process, and the trading pool locks at launch. Staking and referrals are live from day one, so a position starts working before listing, and the current stage and price are always posted on the Bullski presale page.

The Early Entry Beside XRP

For an XRP holder this is a sizing question, not a swap. XRP gives you liquidity and a price you can exit at any hour, while a presale gives you a price posted in advance and no exit until listing. Buyers who want both keep the larger position in XRP and add a smaller early slice here.

The steps are short. Fund an Ethereum wallet with ETH or USDT, open the official site and no copy of it, then put a slice into stage 1 and stake straight after.

XRP Price Prediction FAQ

What is the XRP price prediction for August 2026?

Two forecast models updated on August 9, 2026 put XRP between $1.04 and $1.64 and between $1.09 and $1.17. With spot at $1.033 and the Senate away until September 14, most of the month reads as a hold between $1.00 and $1.13. Do your own research before acting on any published range.

Will XRP reach $2 in 2026?

It is possible, but it is not the base case in any dated August forecast. The only published number above $2 is Standard Chartered's $2.80, set on March 7, 2026, before fund flows thinned. Resistance at $1.13 goes first.

Why does the CLARITY Act delay matter for XRP?

It is the main catalyst that is not a price level. The Senate shelved the bill on July 27, 2026, Thune ruled out an August vote, and the chamber returns on September 14. Until then XRP trades on flows and technicals.

How does buying at stage 1 differ from buying XRP today?

You buy XRP at whatever the market prints and can sell it the same way. A presale sells at a price set in advance, currently stage 1 of Bullski's 16 at $0.00001, and holds until listing. One gives liquidity, the other a known cost basis.

For More Information

Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io

Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial

X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.