XRP Price Outlook: Analysts Weigh Path to $4 as Remittix Expands Presence in Payment Token Sector

With charts showing XRP consolidating around $3.00, many analysts ask: how far away is $4? While XRP price forecast models now point to resistance zones between $3.30 and $4.00, fresh competition comes from Remittix.

Remittix is increasingly seen as a challenger in the payments arena, with real-world utility, exchange listings, and a 15% USDT referral reward program that users can claim daily via its dashboard.

XRP Price Forecast and Resistance Levels

Current XRP price forecast models suggest that XRP’s key challenge is breaking through resistance around $3.30 to $3.50. A strong breakout could open the path toward $4.00, especially if institutional inflows surge and ETF optimism persists

On the downside, if XRP fails to hold support near $2.70 to $2.80, the price may drift lower toward $2.40 to $2.50. Large holders sell pressure and macro risk, such as rate hikes and regulatory headwinds, remain obstacles. Forecasts for September place likely targets between $3.10 and $3.60 under favorable conditions, but reaching $4 requires sustained volume and positive catalysts.

Remittix Is Emerging as the $0.10 Payment Token Gaining Momentum

Compared to XRP’s more gradual trajectory, Remittix is gaining ground quickly in the payment token sector. While XRP leverages institutional credibility and legacy infrastructure, Remittix is being praised for its speed of execution, clear roadmap, and features appealing to both retail and institutional investors. Remittix is now considered by many as the token to watch where utility and payments converge.

At $0.108 per token, Remittix has distributed upwards of 658 million tokens and collected more than $25.2 million. It has secured BitMart and LBANK listings and is preparing for a third exchange. Investors are also anticipating the September 15, 2025 beta wallet release, a $250,000 giveaway, and a 15% USDT referral program redeemable every day through the dashboard.

Here are reasons why Remittix could outpace XRP in certain scenarios:

Real-world crypto to fiat bank transfer utility in over 30 countries

Low fee conversions and support for many fiat currencies

Strong liquidity potential via confirmed exchange listings

An incentive structure that rewards referrals and community growth

Wallet launch with live FX conversion increases appeal

These design choices and incentives give Remittix a sharper outlook in Payment Finance, particularly for users seeking next-generation payment tools rather than legacy chain upgrades.

Where XRP Meets Remittix’s Rising Threat

XRP’s journey toward $4 is not out of reach, provided resistance breaks and institutional momentum aligns. But Remittix, priced around $0.10, is showing signs of becoming more than just an alternative; it may become a serious contender in the payments sector.

With its utility focus, listed exchanges, wallet roadmap, and referral incentives, Remittix’s rise could challenge XRP’s price model for investors focused on real-use tokens.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.