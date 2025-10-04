XRP Price Prediction: Evaluating Top Cryptocurrencies for Long-Term Growth Potential

XRP price prediction remains a hot topic as the token consolidates around key support levels, but analysts are also highlighting a new contender for long-term growth. Remittix (RTX), currently priced at just $0.1130, has already raised nearly $27 million and secured upcoming CEX listings.

With its wallet in beta and a $250,000 Giveaway live, RTX is emerging as a strong long-term investment option.

XRP Price Prediction Holds Support Near $2.75 Level

XRP price today is trading at $2.83, consolidating between support at $2.75 and resistance at $2.95. Despite short-term neutrality in both MACD and RSI indicators, Ripple news is keeping investors optimistic. The altcoin recently achieved its highest quarterly close in history, a milestone that many believe sets the stage for longer-term growth.

Ripple’s victory in its lawsuit with the SEC has also restored investor confidence, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity. This win not only strengthens Ripple price prediction models but also paves the way for spot XRP ETFs.

One futures-based ETF launched earlier this year, showing growing institutional interest, and the possibility of a spot approval could spark fresh inflows into the market.

While the forecast from CoinCodex suggests a modest 1.85% increase to $2.80 in the near term, long-term projections remain far more bullish. Analysts argue that XRP news reflects a market waiting for the next big catalyst, with ETFs widely seen as the trigger that could replicate Bitcoin’s post-ETF surge.

Ripple price prediction continues to highlight XRP as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for sustainable growth, making it a serious contender for long-term portfolios.

Remittix Raises Nearly $27 Million As Investor Interest Surges

While XRP price today continues to consolidate around key support, analysts are increasingly pointing to Remittix (RTX) as a contender for long-term growth. Unlike tokens that rely solely on speculation, Remittix is tackling one of crypto’s biggest hurdles, making it easy to convert digital assets into fiat and send them directly to bank accounts. This simple but powerful use case is why the project has already raised nearly $27M in its presale.

At just $0.1130 per token, Remittix is still well under $1, yet it’s already secured major milestones. The project confirmed BitMart as its first centralized exchange listing after hitting the $20M mark, and LBank has also announced it will list RTX following the $22M milestone.

With its wallet now in beta testing and full CertiK verification ranking it #1 among pre-launch tokens, Remittix is delivering real progress before going live.

$26.9M+ raised with over 674M tokens sold

BitMart and LBank confirmed for exchange listings

Wallet beta testing is live with community access

15% USDT Referral Program offering daily instant rewards

Together with the $250,000 Giveaway, these achievements make RTX a strong candidate for long-term investors. Many believe its real-world utility and growing adoption position it as one of the best cryptos to buy today for sustained growth.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication. Investments in cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risks and volatility; readers should seek professional advice before investing.