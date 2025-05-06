XRP Price Prediction: Ripple To Be Outshone By Rival

XRP price prediction figures are leaning bullish as April draws to an end and one of the major developments propelling XRP price action is its rising institutional adoption. CME Group announced the launch of XRP futures on its US derivatives exchange, with trading set to begin in May with rumblings of XRP ETFs to launch pumping XRP price predictions.

However, despite the bullish XRP price prediction forecasts, the smart money is betting big on low-cap blue chip gem Remittix (RTX), whose presale is already approaching a sensational $15 million. Pundits believe Remittix can thoroughly outperform even the most bullish XRP price prediction estimates in 2025, with RTX’s presale hitting fever pitch.

Remittix (RTX): Revolutionizing the $100T cross-border payments industry

Bullish XRP price predictions aside, the smart money knows that the biggest margins are to be made in buying in undervalued low-cap opportunities with all the upside to turn in parabolic growth as XRP did when it first came out. One of those projects based on presale volume is new PayFi powerhouse Remittix, which is integrating the worlds of crypto and TradFi by allowing users to send fiat in over 100 crypto pairs directly to bank account recipients anywhere in the world with lower fees, greater privacy and with faster settlement times.

Better still, Remittix users will be entitled to a flat 1% fee and 0% charges on foreign exchange transactions. Just as XRP sought to do so in its June 2012 inception, RTX is offering the same opportunity. After all, Remittix only needs to capture a fraction of a $100 trillion dollar industry to pump its native token to XRP’s heights.

Remittix presale raise. Source: Official website

As evidenced by raising over $14.6 million, RTX is eerily reminiscent of XRP’s early adoption. Coupled with juicy 18% APYs in its high-yield staking pool and a BlockSAFU audit ensuring the protocol’s security in the bag, Remittix offers crazy upside for a low entry point of just $0.0757. Ultimately, Remittix could be the steal of the month that might end up your golden ticket in 2025.

The case for XRP: XRP price prediction in May looking bullish

XRP price predictions are on the rise with bullish headwinds buoying price action to a 5% gain in the past month. XRP’s rising prices followed a fundamental boost from XRP-based ETFs by ProShares potentially launching at the end of April. Market whispers suggest the ProShares XRP Strategy ETF, ProShares Short XRP Strategy ETF and ProShares XRP Blend Strategy ETF may go live this coming April 30th, enabling more portfolios to gain indirect exposure to XRP and its market.

But beyond the fundamental boost, the case for XRP is this: The real market cap, meaning the coins actually held by real holders and exchanges is less than its current market cap. According to XRP proponents, you’ll never see those tokens available for purchase again, because most of them have gone into ODL and will be used by Ripple and its partners lending credence that XRP is much scarcer than people think. One of the reasons why XRP prices are pumping is because the supply is drying up. Given its deflationary nature the more money that flows through the XRP Ledger, the less XRP there will be, boding well for a future pump.

XRP lifetime chart. Source: Coingecko

Remittix set to outperform XRP by a long shot

XRP price predictions might be hogging all the headlines, but the biggest margins are to be made by buying into low caps with serious upside. Rather than XRP, which has already pumped, the smart money is instead all over the Remittix presale, which has a legitimate shot at capturing a segment of the multi-trillion dollar cross-border payments industry. That could translate to upwards of a 100x for RTX in the coming years, offering upside that XRP simply cannot match.

Disclaimer: This article is part of sponsored content programme. The Tribune is not responsible for the content including the data in the text and has no role in its selection.