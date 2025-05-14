XRP Price Prediction: XRP To $5.50 In Next 50 Days

After reaching a new yearly high of $3.4 in January, the XRP price has been correcting for months. The tough slog pushed XRP down to revisit the $1.6 region. But investors slurped the deep heavily, rotating XRP price back up to above $2, where it has been accumulating in a relatively narrow band.

So, where is the XRP price headed next? One analyst’s XRP price prediction points to a significant move to a new ATH above $5. Let's take a closer look.

The XRP price turns bullish

Per CoinMarketCap data, the XRP price has climbed over 15% monthly, pushing its yearly gains past 300%. Further, the asset continues to show strong bullish signals as it holds key support levels above $2. If XRP maintains its current bullish stance, some analysts forecast that it could chart a new path to above $5 in the coming months.

Source: CoinMarketCap

XRP Price Prediction: XRP might smash $5.5 in 50 days

There's no shortage of XRP price predictions to rise above $5. Recently, XForceGlobal, a well-known Elliott Wave analyst, shared a bullish XRP price forecast toward the $5.4 target.

According to the analysts, the XRP price is forming a "1-2 scenario" in a sophisticated corrective pattern, and is just about to enter an explosive third-wave rally.

With $1.6 acting as a robust support zone, XForceGlobal projects that XRP could soon start a strong upward momentum past $3.2 before launching higher to reach $5.4 in the coming months. That would be a solid 150% yield from the current rates!

XRP’s potential catalyst to $5.5

The resolution of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit is arguably the most powerful tide likely to drive the XRP price to gigantic heights this year. Recently, Ripple posted on X that they have reached an agreement to end the case.

That's a big reason why the price of XRP might skyrocket above $5, driven by investors' confidence and rising institutional interest.

The recent approval of the ProShares XRP Futures ETFs is also a good sign that XRP might get a Spot ETF by the end of 2025, opening a new avenue for retail and institutional investors to pump billions into XRP. As of press time, the Spot XRP ETF approval odds on Polymarketcap were well above 75%.

XRP investors are also diversifying into presales

It is not lost on XRP investors that the asset will likely require a massive surge in institutional demand to surpass its 2018 ATH of $3.8 and reach a new one above $5 and that's less likely to happen in 50 days.

