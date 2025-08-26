XRP Trades Below $3 Following Large BTC Sell-Off; Analysts Monitor Potential Opportunities in Select Altcoins

The crypto market was shaken after a 24,000 BTC sell-off sparked sharp volatility, dragging several top assets lower. One of the most impacted was XRP, which slipped under the critical $3 mark. While some traders view this as a healthy correction, analysts caution that bearish momentum could linger unless liquidity returns. Amid this turbulence, attention is shifting toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project that is increasingly being flagged as a candidate for explosive growth. You can explore its roadmap on the Remittix website.

Advertisement

XRP Price Prediction: Why $3 is a Critical Zone

Technical analysts highlight $3 as a crucial psychological and structural level for XRP. A breakdown below this point threatens to extend losses, with potential support seen in the $2.60–$2.70 range. Chart watchers on X emphasize that unless XRP quickly reclaims $3, bearish pressure could dominate into September.

Advertisement

Still, long-term bulls remain optimistic. Ripple continues to secure institutional partnerships, and many expect eventual adoption tailwinds to lift the token higher. But in the short term, the 24,000 BTC sell-off has clearly shifted sentiment, making the next few sessions decisive for XRP’s trajectory.

Advertisement

Remittix: The Altcoin Analysts See as Ready to Explode

While XRP consolidates, Remittix (RTX) is gaining traction as a high-upside play. Unlike meme tokens, RTX is utility-driven, focusing on crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries. The project has already raised over $20 million, sold more than 620 million tokens and successfully debuted on BitMart.

Why analysts are excited about RTX right now:

Wallet beta launching in Q3 2025 , enabling mainstream payment use cases

, enabling mainstream payment use cases Transparent FX conversion between 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies

CertiK audit completed , boosting trust and transparency

, boosting trust and transparency A strong and active community supported by incentives and growth campaigns

You can follow day-to-day progress and community engagement via the Remittix socials hub.

Why Traders Compare RTX to Early XRP

The XRP Price Prediction debate focuses on whether Ripple can reclaim lost ground, but traders looking for high-percentage gains are increasingly comparing RTX to early-stage XRP. The reasoning is simple: both aim to revolutionize global payments, but RTX has the advantage of starting at a smaller scale with a wallet-first approach and faster roadmap execution.

Analysts suggest that RTX’s breakout potential could deliver multi-thousand-percent upside in a way XRP can no longer realistically achieve given its large market cap. For milestone updates, including wallet adoption progress and exchange news, you can track the team’s announcements directly on Remittix X.

Final Take

The XRP Price Prediction is clouded by bearish momentum after the 24,000 BTC sell-off, but long-term holders remain committed to Ripple’s adoption story. For traders seeking asymmetric upside, however, Remittix (RTX) offers the kind of breakout setup that could define the next bull run.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.