Year-End Review: Key Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Learned in 2025

2025 reinforced that adaptability is no longer optional—it’s essential. Entrepreneurs learned to navigate uncertainty with agility, embracing digital-first strategies, data-driven decisions, and customer-centric innovation. Building resilient teams, prioritising mental well-being, and fostering transparent leadership emerged as key success factors. Many realised that sustainable growth outweighs rapid scaling, with profitability, ethics, and long-term value taking centre stage. Collaborations, community-building, and purpose-led branding proved more impactful than standalone efforts. Above all, 2025 taught entrepreneurs that consistency, learning from failure, and staying authentic to their vision are what truly drive lasting business success in an ever-evolving market.

Advertisement

Esha Parekh Sheth, Founder, Ozeqo

Advertisement

Esha Parekh Sheth is the Founder of Ozeqo, driven by a strong ethos of deconstruction in fashion.

Advertisement

In 2025, her entrepreneurial journey emphasized that execution matters more than ideas, where speed, consistency, and follow-through create real impact. She learned to leverage AI for operations and website development, enabling smarter and more scalable systems, and realized that digital marketing demands constant upskilling in an ever-evolving landscape.

Esha also believes that building systems early saves valuable time as businesses scale, while customer feedback remains the strongest growth compass.

Advertisement

For her, focus always beats hustle, and founders must evolve faster than their businesses to stay relevant; because ultimately, a strong, innovative product is non-negotiable.

Sanya Bajaj, CEO & Founder, Column Inches

Sanya Bajaj is the CEO & Founder of Column Inches and Co-Founder of Crack’d, recognized as a PRmoment 30u30 honoree in 2021. With nearly a decade of experience, she founded Column Inches with a belief that strong brand-building goes beyond budgets and headcount. Deeply passionate about PR, journalism, reputation management, and storytelling, Sanya has grown the agency into a 17+ member team that has worked with over 400 brands across startups, SMEs, and corporates. Her people-first philosophy, driven by hunger, grit, and perseverance, defines Column Inches as an agency built by humans, for brands.

Bhavya Shah, Director, Milo Jewels

Bhavya Shah, Director of Milo Jewels, is a forward-looking entrepreneur shaping the future of diamond jewellery through innovation, integrity, and design. In 2025, he led Milo Jewels to introduce India’s first-ever permanent bracelets and created an immersive retail experience with interactive magnetic displays that allow customers to experience and interact with jewellery pieces in a more tactile, intuitive way. Bhavya champions sustainably sourced diamonds, modern craftsmanship, and transparent luxury, strengthening the brand’s digital and experiential presence. His leadership philosophy centres on adaptability, continuous learning, and building meaningful relationships. Bhavya believes true growth comes from embracing change while staying rooted in purpose—principles that guide Milo Jewels as it expands its global footprint.

Amit Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Roton Consultancies Pvt. Ltd. and diverse ventures (FF&BPL, RTPL, R&D Veggies, DittoCopies LLP)

Alumnus of IIMA (Treasurer, Jaipur Chapter), MPS (Treasurer, MPS Alumni Association), and Parishkar Global College of Excellence (Alumni Coordinator, PGCE Alumni Committee). Member: FICCI & FIEO.

Amit’s most profound lesson from 2025 is precision-driven strategy and unwavering focus are paramount. True success demands meticulously assessing every attribute – from internal capacity and market shifts to identifying unmet needs – coupled with relentless experimentation. This iterative approach, bolstered by robust IT ERP SAAS systems and a strong IT and designing team, empowered Roton Consultancies as well as other ventures to successfully steer over businesses (including few startups and MSMEs) to thriving operations. For this IIMA alumnus, 2025 affirmed that persistent vision, adaptive execution, and technological prowess ultimately pave the way to a 'clear blue ocean' of opportunity and sustainable growth.

Yukta & Jivraj, Founders, YU-J Clothing

As first-time founders, Yukta and Jivraj are navigating the realities of entrepreneurship one day at a time. From making tough decisions to embracing setbacks and celebrating small wins, this phase has become a powerful lesson in patience, resilience, and clarity. They’ve learned that growth often comes from asking questions and seeking guidance from those who’ve walked the path before. For them, entrepreneurship isn’t about perfection—it’s about consistency, adaptability, and intent. By showing up every day, learning fast, and staying rooted in purpose, Yukta and Jivraj are focused on building something meaningful, sustainable, and truly their own.

Mayur Bhat, Co-Founder, FableSquare

This year taught me that growth does not come from doing more, but from doing what matters with intent, especially in times of uncertainty. As the co-founder of FableSquare, alongside Mangal Karnad, and after working with over 700 brands, 2025 challenged many assumptions I once held about speed, scale, and success. Our shared learning has been clear: adaptability is no longer optional. It is one of the most critical skills for any professional or organization. If the last decade in marketing has taught me anything, it’s that disruption and change are constant, and simply creating more content does little to build real stickiness with a brand’s target audience. The focus has shifted from how much content is produced to whether it can genuinely reach an audience facing growing AI fatigue. Depth and impact now matter far more than reach. My biggest takeaway from 2025 is simple: common sense marketing will always stand the test of time.

Aditi Shah, Founder, Eeda

Eeda is a Varanasi-based label founded by Aditi Shah. An IT engineer by education, Aditi’s love for textiles, design and her deep-rooted connection to Varanasi led to the birth of Eeda. The name Eeda means “praise”—a quiet celebration of self. It reflects the sentiment the brand hopes every woman feels when she wears its pieces: confident, comfortable, and beautifully herself.

Eeda believes in quiet luxury—where authenticity, intention and meticulous attention to detail shape every garment. The label works with rich, heritage fabrics such as handloom silks, tissues and chanderi, bringing them alive through thoughtful cuts and refined handwork.

Rooted in the textile culture of Benaras yet shaped by contemporary aesthetics, EEDA creates clothing for the modern Indian woman—someone who is grounded in tradition but constantly evolving. The pieces are modern, timeless and luxurious, designed to feel personal, enduring and effortlessly elegant.

Siddhant Aggarwal, Director, KAZO

Siddhant Aggarwal, Director at KAZO, believes 2025 clearly demonstrated that businesses scale sustainably only when operations, technology, and people move in sync. Since joining KAZO in 2021, Siddhant has led critical functions across operations, marketing, and finance, strengthening the brand’s omnichannel ecosystem and nationwide retail network.

One of his key takeaways from the year is the importance of building resilient supply chains and data-driven systems to manage rapid shifts in consumer demand and fashion cycles. By implementing ERP-led processes, intelligent inventory planning, and AI-driven personalization, he helped drive consistent double-digit growth while expanding KAZO’s footprint to 75+ EBOs and 160+ SIS/LFR touchpoints.

For Siddhant, 2025 reaffirmed that long-term growth comes from disciplined execution, agile decision-making, and scaling with purpose and principles that continue to guide his vision of building KAZO into a globally competitive, future-ready fashion brand.

Disclaimer: The content above is presented for informational purposes as a paid advertisement. The Tribune does not take responsibility for the accuracy, validity, or reliability of the claims, offers, or information provided by the advertiser. Readers are advised to conduct their own independent research and exercise due diligence before making any decisions based on its contents and not go by mode and source of publication.