Zcash ETF Filing and LINK Breakout as Zero Knowledge Proof’s $100M Network and Presale Auctions Draw Market Attention

Market momentum is shifting as three major projects enter important phases. Zcash has jumped back into focus after Grayscale moved to convert its Trust into a spot Zcash ETF, a step that could bring one of crypto’s oldest privacy networks directly into U.S. institutional markets. At the same time, the Chainlink price is pushing toward a key breakout level after bouncing strongly from long-term support.

Simultaneously, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is running its presale auction, where every contribution and settlement appears on-chain, and its Proof Pods are already operating, performing private and verifiable computation. Backed by a $100 million self-funded network, ZKP crypto successfully enters the market with working systems.

Zcash ETF Creates a Pivot for Privacy-Focused Crypto

Zcash is entering a pivotal moment after Grayscale filed with the SEC to convert its long-running Zcash Trust into a regulated spot ETF. If approved, it would become the first privacy-focused cryptocurrency accessible through a U.S. exchange-traded product, opening the door to institutional and retirement-fund exposure.

The filing follows a year of renewed momentum. Recent upgrades increased use of ZEC’s shielded privacy pools, liquidity improved as major exchanges relisted the asset, and Zcash gained institutional attention after VanEck’s CEO highlighted it as a potential alternative to Bitcoin for users who need stronger privacy.

ZEC had already surged more than 1,000% in 2025 before the Zcash ETF news. With the filing now underway, traders are watching whether institutional demand can extend this momentum as Zcash steps back into the spotlight.

Chainlink Price Approaches Breakout Zone

The Chainlink price is tightening toward a breakout as momentum builds across multiple timeframes. LINK has moved steadily out of the $12–$14 demand zone, an area where buyers have consistently stepped in since 2022.

On the higher-timeframe chart, LINK is now approaching a multi-year descending trendline that began at the 2021 peak. A clean break above this level could open medium-term targets at $28–$32, with a larger resistance cluster near $58 further ahead.

Short-term action supports this outlook. A falling-wedge pattern has formed on the eight-hour chart, showing compression as selling pressure weakens. LINK recently rebounded from $12.80 and is holding around $13.40–$13.50. With long-term structure tightening and intraday momentum improving, traders are watching to see whether LINK can break the wedge and confirm the start of a broader upside move.

Zero Knowledge Proof’s Proof Pods & $100M Network Go Live

Zero Knowledge Proof is building steady momentum as both its presale auction and hardware layer move into full operation. The project invested $100 million of its own capital in building the entire network before launching its public presale auction, and that early groundwork is now visible.

Its Proof Pods, physical computation units designed to run private AI tasks, are already active, producing verifiable results, and fully prepared for delivery. Each device completes its computation locally, generates a cryptographic proof, and sends that proof to the network for validation, confirming accuracy without exposing any underlying data.

Because these devices are functioning now and ready to ship, ZKP crypto enters the market with real, measurable activity. This hardware rollout runs alongside the project’s fully live presale auction, which updates on-chain the moment contributions are made. The presale auctions follow daily settlement windows, each with a fixed token allocation.

Prices adjust solely according to demand during each window, creating a pattern where earlier rounds generally settle lower and later rounds rise as participation increases. Every bid and settlement appears on-chain, giving buyers a clear view of how pricing is formed without relying on internal reporting.

With Proof Pods now delivering worldwide and a demand-driven auction running in real time, Zero Knowledge Proof is gaining traction fast. The project is demonstrating practical output and verifiable mechanics rather than speculation alone.

Key Takeaways

Zcash and Chainlink both sit at important points in their market cycles, with ZEC gaining institutional recognition through the ETF filing and LINK tightening toward a potential breakout after strong support reactions. These setups place both assets among cryptos being closely watched by traders looking for momentum driven by structural and technical shifts.

At the same time, Zero Knowledge Proof has drawn interest through entirely operational factors, as its live presale auction and fully functioning Proof Pods brought active utility into view.

With working hardware, transparent on-chain pricing, and rising participation, ZKP coin adds a practical dimension to top crypto gainers, showing how different assets are capturing attention through technical strength, market positioning, and real-world use.

