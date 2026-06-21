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Home / Photo Gallery / 12th International Yoga Day: Stretching towards wellness

12th International Yoga Day: Stretching towards wellness

From border posts and parade grounds to stadiums and public parks, people across North India marked the day with enthusiasm and discipline

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:33 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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    Participants perform yoga at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, promoting fitness, well-being, and healthy living. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    Participants perform yoga at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, promoting fitness, well-being, and healthy living. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar

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    BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with BJP leaders, performs yoga during an International Yoga Day session at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh.

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    Senior faculty members, employees and patient attendants participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations at the PGI Sports Ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    Paramilitary personnel perform yoga at Kartavya Path lawns during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar performs yoga while seated on a chair during International Yoga Day celebrations at New Anaj Mandi in Jind. Photo: Vijender Maratha

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    People perform yoga in Panipat on Sunday. Tribune photo

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    Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with senior officials and young participants, participates in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Tiranga Park in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    BSF jawans perform yoga during a session organised by Bharatiya Yog Sansthan at the Attari Border on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

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    ITBP personnel perform yoga during International Yoga Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    People of all age groups participate in a yoga session during International Yoga Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

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    People perform yoga during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Phagwara on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

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