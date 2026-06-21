12th International Yoga Day: Stretching towards wellness
From border posts and parade grounds to stadiums and public parks, people across North India marked the day with enthusiasm and discipline
Participants perform yoga at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium, Patiala, during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday, promoting fitness, well-being, and healthy living. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
BJP National President Nitin Nabin, along with BJP leaders, performs yoga during an International Yoga Day session at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh.
Senior faculty members, employees and patient attendants participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations at the PGI Sports Ground in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Paramilitary personnel perform yoga at Kartavya Path lawns during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar performs yoga while seated on a chair during International Yoga Day celebrations at New Anaj Mandi in Jind. Photo: Vijender Maratha
People perform yoga in Panipat on Sunday. Tribune photo
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with senior officials and young participants, participates in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Tiranga Park in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
BSF jawans perform yoga during a session organised by Bharatiya Yog Sansthan at the Attari Border on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
ITBP personnel perform yoga during International Yoga Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
People of all age groups participate in a yoga session during International Yoga Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Panchkula, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
People perform yoga during the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Phagwara on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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