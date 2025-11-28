DT
15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela

15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela

Artistes from different states perform at the inauguration of the mela

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:56 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
    15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela

    Artistes perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, organised by Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration, and North Zone Culture Centre Patiala at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

    Artistes from Delhi perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

    Artistes perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

    Artistes perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

