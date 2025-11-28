15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela
Artistes from different states perform at the inauguration of the mela
Artistes perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, organised by Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration, and North Zone Culture Centre Patiala at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Artistes from Delhi perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Artistes perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Artistes perform at 15th Chandigarh National Crafts Mela at Kalagram on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement