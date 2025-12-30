DT
Home / Photo Gallery / 2025 through the lens

2025 through the lens

A look back at the moments that defined this year — from Operation Sindoor and political unrest over widespread ‘vote chori’ allegations to the 350th martyrdom observances of Guru Tegh Bahadur and scenes from the devastating floods in Punjab

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:44 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    A view of Panchkula during a blackout as part of nationwide civil defence mock drill as part of its simulation of wartime emergencies ‘Operation Abhyaas’ on May 7, 2025. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    President Droupadi Murmu on her way to fly Rafale fighter jet on October 29, 2025, from the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    A view of the nagar kirtan at Golden Temple on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

  • featured-img featured-img

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on November 5, 2025. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    MiG-21s get a water cannon salute on touchdown during the ‘MiG-21 Operational Flying Culmination Ceremony’ at Chandigarh Air Force Station, in Chandigarh on September 26, 2025. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    A flooded village of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, Punjab. Photo: Malkiat Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and ministers participate in the kheer ceremony ahead of the commencement of the five-day Budget session in New Delhi on March 24, 2025. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior AAP leaders address the media during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha at Anandpur Sahib. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    Commuters look at a massive fire that broke out at a godown on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Uprooted tree falls on a car after heavy rainfall near ISBT Tutikandi in Shimla. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar

