2025 through the lens
A look back at the moments that defined this year — from Operation Sindoor and political unrest over widespread ‘vote chori’ allegations to the 350th martyrdom observances of Guru Tegh Bahadur and scenes from the devastating floods in Punjab
President Droupadi Murmu on her way to fly Rafale fighter jet on October 29, 2025, from the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
A view of the nagar kirtan at Golden Temple on the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on November 5, 2025. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
MiG-21s get a water cannon salute on touchdown during the ‘MiG-21 Operational Flying Culmination Ceremony’ at Chandigarh Air Force Station, in Chandigarh on September 26, 2025. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
A flooded village of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, Punjab. Photo: Malkiat Singh
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and ministers participate in the kheer ceremony ahead of the commencement of the five-day Budget session in New Delhi on March 24, 2025. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior AAP leaders address the media during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha at Anandpur Sahib. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Commuters look at a massive fire that broke out at a godown on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Uprooted tree falls on a car after heavy rainfall near ISBT Tutikandi in Shimla. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
