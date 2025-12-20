DT
Home / Photo Gallery / 38th Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh

38th Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh

The three-day flower show is being organised by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:32 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
    Visitors enjoy on the second day of 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky

