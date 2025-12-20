38th Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh
The three-day flower show is being organised by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Visitors at the 38th Chrysanthemum Show at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement