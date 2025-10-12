40,000 runners, one goal: Vedanta Half Marathon brings Delhi to life!
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also present
A woman is seen sending a message on mental health awareness during the marathon. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Senior citizens participants in the 'Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon' in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Over 40,000 runners took to the streets of Delhi, participating across multiple categories. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Seema of India, celebrates her win in the Indian Women's category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which is into its 20th edition, is a World Athletics Gold Label road race event. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Gold medal winner Alex Matata(C, Kenya), silver Bayelign Teshager (L, Ethiopia) and bronze medalist James KIpkogei (R, Kenya) in the International Elite Athelete Men's category celebrate their win. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Gold medal winner Abhishek Pal(C), silver Kiran Matre (L) and bronze medalist Kartik Karkera (R) in the Indian Men's category celebrate their win. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Gold medal winner Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (C, Kenya), silver medalist Melal Siyoum Birati (L, Ethiopia) and bronze medalist Mulat Tekle(R, Ethiopia) in the International Elite Athelete Women's category pose with their medals. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Gold medal winner Seema (C), silver medalist Ujala (L) and bronze medalist Sanjivani Jadhav (R) were the winners in the Indian Women's category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Specially abled participants also a part of the marathon. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
