40,000 runners, one goal: Vedanta Half Marathon brings Delhi to life!

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were also present

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:16 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    Gold medal winner Alex Matata( Kenya), celebrates after his win in the International Elite Athelete Men's category in presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxen and nine-time gold medallist Carl Lewis during the 'Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon', in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    A woman is seen sending a message on mental health awareness during the marathon. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Senior citizens participants in the 'Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon' in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Over 40,000 runners took to the streets of Delhi, participating across multiple categories. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Seema of India, celebrates her win in the Indian Women's category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which is into its 20th edition, is a World Athletics Gold Label road race event. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Gold medal winner Alex Matata(C, Kenya), silver Bayelign Teshager (L, Ethiopia) and bronze medalist James KIpkogei (R, Kenya) in the International Elite Athelete Men's category celebrate their win. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Gold medal winner Abhishek Pal(C), silver Kiran Matre (L) and bronze medalist Kartik Karkera (R) in the Indian Men's category celebrate their win. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Gold medal winner Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (C, Kenya), silver medalist Melal Siyoum Birati (L, Ethiopia) and bronze medalist Mulat Tekle(R, Ethiopia) in the International Elite Athelete Women's category pose with their medals. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Gold medal winner Seema (C), silver medalist Ujala (L) and bronze medalist Sanjivani Jadhav (R) were the winners in the Indian Women's category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Specially abled participants also a part of the marathon. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

