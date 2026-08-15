80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag and addresses the nation during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi
PM Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Red Fort on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
PM Modi walks by Armed Forces personnel during Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Red Fort on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
A helicopter hoists a flag saying '150 years of Vande Mataram' in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
PM Modi gives a speech during Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
PM Modi greets schoolchildren and NCC cadets after addressing the nation from the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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