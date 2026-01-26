A nation on parade: 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi
Marching contingents, cultural troupes, and tableaus from across the nation on display at Kartavya Path
President Droupadi Murmu, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
IAF jets fly over Kartavya Path during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Punjab’s tableau display during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
A cultural troupe performs during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Himachal Pradesh’s tableau display during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Indian Air Force marching contingent during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Jammu and Kashmir’s tableau display during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
