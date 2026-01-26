DT
A nation on parade: 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

A nation on parade: 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

Marching contingents, cultural troupes, and tableaus from across the nation on display at Kartavya Path

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:07 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    Indian army's Gorkha regiment marching at Kartavya Path during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    President Droupadi Murmu, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    IAF jets fly over Kartavya Path during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Punjab’s tableau display during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    A cultural troupe performs during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Himachal Pradesh’s tableau display during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Indian Air Force marching contingent during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Jammu and Kashmir’s tableau display during Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

