A splash of rain

The downpour brought relief from the hot, humid conditions but led to long traffic snarls
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:43 PM Aug 05, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    Traffic jam near PGI caused by rain on Tuesday morning. Photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students walk from their hostels to attend classes during a rainy Tuesday morning at Panjab University. Photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    Commuters moving on the waterlogged Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Singhpura Chowk after heavy rain in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Commuters stuck in a long traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Ambala and Zirakpur-Patiala highway in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Vehicles moving on the waterlogged Chandi Path at Sector 30 after heavy rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    A woman feeding stray dogs in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

