A splash of rain
The downpour brought relief from the hot, humid conditions but led to long traffic snarls
Students walk from their hostels to attend classes during a rainy Tuesday morning at Panjab University. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Commuters moving on the waterlogged Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Singhpura Chowk after heavy rain in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Commuters stuck in a long traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Ambala and Zirakpur-Patiala highway in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Vehicles moving on the waterlogged Chandi Path at Sector 30 after heavy rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
A woman feeding stray dogs in Zirakpur on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
