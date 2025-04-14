DT
PT
Home / Photo Gallery / Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti

Artistes perform during an event hosted by SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in New Delhi
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:38 PM Apr 14, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    Artistes perform during an event to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar hosted by SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department of the Delhi Government in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

  • featured-img featured-img

    TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

  • featured-img featured-img

    TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

  • featured-img featured-img

    TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

  • featured-img featured-img

    TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

