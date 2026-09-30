Amit Shah’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar
Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BJP leaders and addresses the anti-drug campaign during his visit to Jalandhar on Wednesday
Kewal Dhillon welcomes Amit Shah at Sri Devi Talab Mandir on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh
BJP supporters gather in Jalandhar ahead of Amit Shah's pitch. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal during the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh.
Amit Shah and state BJP president Kewal Dhillon with other party leaders during the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
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