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Home / Photo Gallery / Amit Shah’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar

Amit Shah’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar

Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BJP leaders and addresses the anti-drug campaign during his visit to Jalandhar on Wednesday

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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    Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Sri Devi Talab Mandir on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    Kewal Dhillon welcomes Amit Shah at Sri Devi Talab Mandir on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    BJP supporters gather in Jalandhar ahead of Amit Shah's pitch. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

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    Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal during the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh.

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    Amit Shah and state BJP president Kewal Dhillon with other party leaders during the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra rally in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

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