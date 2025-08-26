DT
Home / Photo Gallery / As Beas overflows, Punjab villages under water

As Beas overflows, Punjab villages under water

Floodwaters from the Beas River have submerged agricultural fields in over 35 villages across Punjab after heavy rainfall and water discharge from Pong Dam
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:44 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
    Volunteers of Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal conduct rescue operation at the flood-affected area of Sultanpur Lodhi.

    Villagers from flood-hit Sultanpur Lodhi use boats to reach safer areas after the Beas river water levels surged due to heavy rainfall in Kapurthala. Tribune Photo

    Residents of border villages in Fazilka moved to safer places after floods on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

    Residents of border villages of Fazilka move to safer places. Photo: Pawan Sharma

    Residents of border villages in Fazilka moved to safer places after floods on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

    AAP MP Balbir S Seechewal heading to flood-affected villages of Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

