As Beas overflows, Punjab villages under water
Floodwaters from the Beas River have submerged agricultural fields in over 35 villages across Punjab after heavy rainfall and water discharge from Pong Dam
Villagers from flood-hit Sultanpur Lodhi use boats to reach safer areas after the Beas river water levels surged due to heavy rainfall in Kapurthala. Tribune Photo
Residents of border villages in Fazilka moved to safer places after floods on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
AAP MP Balbir S Seechewal heading to flood-affected villages of Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
