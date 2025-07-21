DT
Home / Photo Gallery / Braving the downpour

Braving the downpour

The Chandigarh-Ambala national highway remained inundated, causing vehicles to navigate cautiously through knee-deep water well into the afternoon
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:39 PM Jul 21, 2025 IST
    People stuck in a long traffic jam on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway due to waterlogging after a downpour in Zirakpur on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

    Commuters moving on the waterlogged street during rain at Sector 20 in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

    A young girl enjoys a carefree ride during rain on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

    Kanwariyas carry idols of Lord Shiva during their pilgrimage in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

    Braving the downpour, children make their way to school on a rainy Monday morning. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

