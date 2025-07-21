Braving the downpour
The Chandigarh-Ambala national highway remained inundated, causing vehicles to navigate cautiously through knee-deep water well into the afternoon
Commuters moving on the waterlogged street during rain at Sector 20 in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
A young girl enjoys a carefree ride during rain on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Kanwariyas carry idols of Lord Shiva during their pilgrimage in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Braving the downpour, children make their way to school on a rainy Monday morning. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
