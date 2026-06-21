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Home / Photo Gallery / Candidates across India appear for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

Candidates across India appear for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

Tight security in place across centres as students gear up for the second exam this year

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:10 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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    Aspirants stand in queue to appear for the NEET UG exam at the CM Shri School, in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Aspirants outside an exam centre before appearing for the NEET UG re-exam 2026 at an exam centre at Govt Smart school, PAU on Sunday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

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    Parents of aspirants outside an exam centre for NEET UG re-exam 2026 at Sector 19, Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    Aspirants outside an exam centre before the NEET UG re-exam at the Mall Road school in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

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    Aspirants outside an exam centre for NEET UG re-exam 2026 in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

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    6a379a41e9471-WhatsApp Image 2026-06-21 at 12.23.28 PM

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    Aspirants outside an exam centre before the NEET UG re-exam at the Mall Road school in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

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    Heavy security alert outside a NEET UG re-exam centre at the CM Shri School in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Aspirants outside an exam centre before appearing for the NEET UG re-exam 2026 at the CM Shri School in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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