Candidates across India appear for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination
Tight security in place across centres as students gear up for the second exam this year
Aspirants outside an exam centre before appearing for the NEET UG re-exam 2026 at an exam centre at Govt Smart school, PAU on Sunday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Parents of aspirants outside an exam centre for NEET UG re-exam 2026 at Sector 19, Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
Aspirants outside an exam centre before the NEET UG re-exam at the Mall Road school in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Aspirants outside an exam centre for NEET UG re-exam 2026 in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
6a379a41e9471-WhatsApp Image 2026-06-21 at 12.23.28 PM
Aspirants outside an exam centre before the NEET UG re-exam at the Mall Road school in Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Heavy security alert outside a NEET UG re-exam centre at the CM Shri School in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Aspirants outside an exam centre before appearing for the NEET UG re-exam 2026 at the CM Shri School in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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