Cockroach Janta Party protest witnesses huge footfall in Delhi
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement CJP, joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi organised amid heavy security.
People take part in the protest organised by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
New Delhi: Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a copy of the autobiography of Dr. BR Ambedkar as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Image credits/PTI
Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) supporters hold placards during a protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar. Image credits/PTI
People take part in the protest organised by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
A person wearing a mask holds a poster which reads "I am a Cockroach". Image credits/PTI
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