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Home / Photo Gallery / Cockroach Janta Party protest witnesses huge footfall in Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party protest witnesses huge footfall in Delhi

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement CJP, joined the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi organised amid heavy security.

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 11:51 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, along with party supporters, participates in a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    People take part in the protest organised by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    New Delhi: Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a copy of the autobiography of Dr. BR Ambedkar as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Image credits/PTI

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    Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) supporters hold placards during a protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar. Image credits/PTI

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    People take part in the protest organised by CJP at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    A person wearing a mask holds a poster which reads "I am a Cockroach". Image credits/PTI

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