Home / Photo Gallery / Dalai Lama turns 90

Dalai Lama turns 90

Tibetan spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations underway at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:06 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
    The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists, the Dalai Lama, turns 90 on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Kamaljeet

    Hollywood star Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration in Dharamsala

    Followers of the 14thDalai Lama gather at the main Tibetan temple

    In a birthday message on his website, the Dalai Lama says he is 'just a simple Buddhist monk'

    Politicians and celebrities attend the Dalai Lama's birthday celebrations

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

