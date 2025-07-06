Dalai Lama turns 90
Tibetan spiritual leader’s birthday celebrations underway at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh
Hollywood star Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration in Dharamsala
Followers of the 14thDalai Lama gather at the main Tibetan temple
In a birthday message on his website, the Dalai Lama says he is 'just a simple Buddhist monk'
Politicians and celebrities attend the Dalai Lama's birthday celebrations
