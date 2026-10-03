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Home / Photo Gallery / Daresi Mela preparations gather pace in Ludhiana

Daresi Mela preparations gather pace in Ludhiana

Workers busy setting up the venue as the festive fair draws closer

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:35 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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    Preparations in full swing for the upcoming Daresi Mela at Daresi Ground in Ludhiana, with workers installing swings. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    The Daresi Ground wears a festive look as workers set up swings and other attractions ahead of the Daresi Mela in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    Final preparations under way at Daresi Ground as workers get the venue ready for the Daresi Mela ahead of Dussehra. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    Daresi Ground buzzes with activity as children play on the swings ahead of the Daresi Mela. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    Preparations start at the Daresi Ground ahead of the Daresi Mela and Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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