Daresi Mela preparations gather pace in Ludhiana
Workers busy setting up the venue as the festive fair draws closer
The Daresi Ground wears a festive look as workers set up swings and other attractions ahead of the Daresi Mela in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Final preparations under way at Daresi Ground as workers get the venue ready for the Daresi Mela ahead of Dussehra. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Daresi Ground buzzes with activity as children play on the swings ahead of the Daresi Mela. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Preparations start at the Daresi Ground ahead of the Daresi Mela and Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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