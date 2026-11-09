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Home / Photo Gallery / Diwali celebrations: Cities glow with lights, diyas and firecrackers

Diwali celebrations: Cities glow with lights, diyas and firecrackers

As festive spirit takes over cities, pollution concerns remain

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:24 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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    Fireworks light up the night sky as Jalandhar celebrates Diwali on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    Devotees light candles and earthen lamps at a Gurudwara in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    A view of fireworks at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

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    Devotees offer prayers at a gurdwara and light diyas as part of Diwali celebrations. Credit: Pardeep Tewari

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