Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Photo Gallery / Diwali fever grips Punjab as markets sparkle with festive fervour

Diwali fever grips Punjab as markets sparkle with festive fervour

Women throng decorated marketplaces, while vendors witness rising demand for flowers and firecrackers ahead of the festival

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:18 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    People buy firecrackers for Diwali celebrations at a temporary market in a residential area of Patiala’s old city on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Women throng a beautifully decorated market near Qila Mubarak in Patiala to shop for Diwali on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    The flower market wears a festive look ahead of Diwali as vendors display colourful marigold garlands in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

  • featured-img featured-img

    The flower market wears a festive look ahead of Diwali as vendors display colourful marigold garlands in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts