Diwali fever grips Punjab as markets sparkle with festive fervour
Women throng decorated marketplaces, while vendors witness rising demand for flowers and firecrackers ahead of the festival
Women throng a beautifully decorated market near Qila Mubarak in Patiala to shop for Diwali on Friday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
The flower market wears a festive look ahead of Diwali as vendors display colourful marigold garlands in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
The flower market wears a festive look ahead of Diwali as vendors display colourful marigold garlands in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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