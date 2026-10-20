Dussehra in pics: Ravana effigies burnt to mark triumph of good over evil
The festival commemorates the triumph of good over evil
Ravan takes centre stage ahead of his towering effigy at Daresi Ground during Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Sparks fly as the towering effigy of Ravan goes up in flames at Daresi Ground during Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
A massive crowd gathers to witness Dussehra celebrations as a towering effigy of Ravan stands illuminated in Panchkula on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
People watch as a 221-foot-tall effigy of Ravana is set ablaze during Dussehra celebrations in Panchkula on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna are burnt during Dussehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
Artists dressed as Lord Ram and Lakshman aim their bows towards an effigy of Ravana during Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar.
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