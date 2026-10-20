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Home / Photo Gallery / Dussehra in pics: Ravana effigies burnt to mark triumph of good over evil

Dussehra in pics: Ravana effigies burnt to mark triumph of good over evil

The festival commemorates the triumph of good over evil

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:15 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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    Ram and Lakshman in character, with Ravan’s towering effigy in the backdrop, at Daresi Ground during Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    Ravan takes centre stage ahead of his towering effigy at Daresi Ground during Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    Sparks fly as the towering effigy of Ravan goes up in flames at Daresi Ground during Dussehra celebrations in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    A massive crowd gathers to witness Dussehra celebrations as a towering effigy of Ravan stands illuminated in Panchkula on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

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    People watch as a 221-foot-tall effigy of Ravana is set ablaze during Dussehra celebrations in Panchkula on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

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    Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarna are burnt during Dussehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

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    Artists dressed as Lord Ram and Lakshman aim their bows towards an effigy of Ravana during Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar.

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