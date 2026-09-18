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Home / Photo Gallery / DUSU elections: Voting, slogans and security

DUSU elections: Voting, slogans and security

Voting, campaigning and heightened security mark DUSU polling day in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:15 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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    Pamphlets lie scattered on the road outside Zakir Hussain College during the ongoing DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    ABVP activists raise slogans outside Zakir Hussain College during the ongoing DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    Students queue up to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at the Faculty of Law, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Students show their IDs as they queue up to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Students show their identity cards as they queue up to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Students show their identity cards as they arrive to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Heavy security deployed at Delhi University’s North Campus during the DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Students outside the Faculty of Law during the DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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