DUSU elections: Voting, slogans and security
Voting, campaigning and heightened security mark DUSU polling day in Delhi
ABVP activists raise slogans outside Zakir Hussain College during the ongoing DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Students queue up to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at the Faculty of Law, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Students show their IDs as they queue up to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Students show their identity cards as they queue up to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Students show their identity cards as they arrive to cast their votes during the DUSU elections at Miranda House, North Campus, in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Heavy security deployed at Delhi University’s North Campus during the DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Students outside the Faculty of Law during the DUSU elections in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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