Home / Photo Gallery / Baisakhi: When faith meets fervour

Baisakhi: When faith meets fervour

PILGRIMS' PROGRESS: Devotees reach Anandpur Sahib in large numbers on Khalsa Day
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:42 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    All roads lead to Anandpur Sahib on Baisakhi. Photos by Jyoti Malhotra

  • featured-img featured-img

    At the wheel.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Tractor becomes a favourite mode of transport on Baisakhi.

  • featured-img featured-img

    At the guru's door.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Faith beckons them.

  • featured-img featured-img

    All about devotion.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Commemorating the installation of the Khalsa Panth.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Faith knows no age.

