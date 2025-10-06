DT
Home / Photo Gallery / Farmers shield paddy sacks from downpour

Farmers shield paddy sacks from downpour

A three-day weather alert has heightened concerns among farmers, who are already grappling with significantly lower yields this season

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:50 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • featured-img featured-img

    A farmer inspects the damaged paddy crop after rain at Fatehgarh Churian road in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Wet paddy bags after a fresh spell of rain lying in the Bhagat Wal Grain Market in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Paddy sacks covered with plastic sheets to protect them from rain at the New Grain Market in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    A worker trying to cover paddy sacks with plastic sheets due at Grain Market Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Paddy crop covered with plastic sheets at Jalandhar Grain market on Monday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Paddy sacks covered with plastic sheets to protect them from rain at the New Grain Market in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari

