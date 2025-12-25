From midnight mass to carol parades, region rings in Christmas
The churches were decorated with colourful lights and artefacts with hymns and prayers marking the festival
A decorated Church seen on the eve of Christmas in Patiala on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
St. Mary’s Catholic Church seen illuminated for Christmas in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
A young girl with Santa‑themed glasses celebrates Christmas at Christ the King Cathedral, Sector 19, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
