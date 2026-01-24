Himachal Pradesh draped in white
Dalhousie, Shimla rail route and Dharamsala’s Bhagsu Nag shimmer in fresh snow
People walk on a snow-covered road in Shimla on Saturday, January 24. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Season's first snowfall in Dharamsala's Bhagsu Nag. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
Tourists enjoying the snow after season's first snowfall at The Ridge in Shimla on Friday, January 23. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
Dalhousie wakes up to season's first snowfall. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
Train chugs into Shimla through the snow covered track after heavy snowfall on Saturday, January 24. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
