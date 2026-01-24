DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Himachal Pradesh draped in white

Himachal Pradesh draped in white

Dalhousie, Shimla rail route and Dharamsala’s Bhagsu Nag shimmer in fresh snow

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:26 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Season's first snowfall in Dharamsala's Bhagsu Nag. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet

  • featured-img featured-img

    People walk on a snow-covered road in Shimla on Saturday, January 24. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Season's first snowfall in Dharamsala's Bhagsu Nag. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet

  • featured-img featured-img

    Tourists enjoying the snow after season's first snowfall at The Ridge in Shimla on Friday, January 23. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Dalhousie wakes up to season's first snowfall. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet

  • featured-img featured-img

    People walk on a snow-covered road in Shimla on Saturday, January 24. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Train chugs into Shimla through the snow covered track after heavy snowfall on Saturday, January 24. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Dalhousie wakes up to season's first snowfall. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts