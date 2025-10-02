DT
Home / Photo Gallery / In flames: Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil

In flames: Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil

Dussehra celebrations lit up the skies on Thursday as effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna went up in flames

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:21 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
    Crowd gathered to witness the burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

    Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran being burnt at Jakhoo temple in Shimla on Dussehra. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar

    Tricity’s biggest effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath being burnt at Sector 5 in Panchkula on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar

    An effigy of Ravana being burnt during Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

    Dussehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

    Effigies burn during Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

    Ravana effigy engulfed in flames as Ludhiana celebrates Dussehra. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

    Dussehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh

