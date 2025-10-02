In flames: Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil
Dussehra celebrations lit up the skies on Thursday as effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna went up in flames
Effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran being burnt at Jakhoo temple in Shimla on Dussehra. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
Tricity’s biggest effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath being burnt at Sector 5 in Panchkula on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
An effigy of Ravana being burnt during Dussehra celebrations in Amritsar on Thursday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Dussehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Effigies burn during Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Ravana effigy engulfed in flames as Ludhiana celebrates Dussehra. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Dussehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Sarabjit Singh
