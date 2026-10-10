DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / In pics: Thousands detained as protests erupt across country

In pics: Thousands detained as protests erupt across country

Hundreds of protesters were detained on Saturday as security forces prevented a planned demonstration by the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from reaching Jantar Mantar in central Delhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:06 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Security tightened around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ahead of the CJP protest on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Security tightened along the route from Mandi House towards Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

  • featured-img featured-img

    Heavy traffic congestion on Ring Road near Indraprastha Depot due to the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Police detain CJP supporters during a protest at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Police stop AAP workers during a protest march at Neelam Theatre in Plaza, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter lists and vote tampering. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Police stop AAP workers during a protest march at Neelam Theatre in Plaza, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter lists and vote tampering. Tribune Photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Police stop AAP workers during a protest march at Neelam Theatre in Plaza, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter lists and vote tampering. Tribune Photo: Vicky

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts