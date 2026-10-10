In pics: Thousands detained as protests erupt across country
Hundreds of protesters were detained on Saturday as security forces prevented a planned demonstration by the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from reaching Jantar Mantar in central Delhi
Security tightened along the route from Mandi House towards Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Heavy traffic congestion on Ring Road near Indraprastha Depot due to the CJP protest in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Police detain CJP supporters during a protest at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Police stop AAP workers during a protest march at Neelam Theatre in Plaza, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter lists and vote tampering. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Police stop AAP workers during a protest march at Neelam Theatre in Plaza, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter lists and vote tampering. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Police stop AAP workers during a protest march at Neelam Theatre in Plaza, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Saturday against alleged irregularities in voter lists and vote tampering. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement