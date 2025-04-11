In pictures: Rainy day brings respite from heat in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab
People take cover as the rain falls in North India
A Woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rainfall in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar.
A man rides his bicycle during cloudy weather after a spell of rain in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune Photo Vishal Kumar.
People take shelter to protect themselves during heavy rainfall in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar.
A Woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rainfall in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar.
A man rides his bicycle during cloudy weather after a spell of rain in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune Photo Vishal Kumar.
A Woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rainfall in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement