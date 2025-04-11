DT
PT
Home / Photo Gallery / In pictures: Rainy day brings respite from heat in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab

In pictures: Rainy day brings respite from heat in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab

People take cover as the rain falls in North India
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:14 PM Apr 11, 2025 IST
    A man rides his bicycle during cloudy weather after a spell of rain in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune Photo Vishal Kumar.

    A Woman walks with an umbrella during heavy rainfall in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar.

    People take shelter to protect themselves during heavy rainfall in Shimla on Friday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar.

