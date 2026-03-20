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Home / Photo Gallery / India celebrates Navratri with faith and fervour

India celebrates Navratri with faith and fervour

Nine-day festivities marked by lights and colours

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Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 12:53 PM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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    A view of illuminated Shri Durgiana Temple on the eve of Navratri, in Amritsar, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI

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    Devotees light lamps on the first day of Navratras in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    An illuminated view of Shri Kali Devi Mandir on the eve of Chaitra Navratri, in Patiala, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI

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    People light earthen lamps on the eve of Chaitra Navratri at a temple, in Moradabad, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI

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    People shop ahead of Navratri at a market, in Kanpur, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI

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    Devotees perform rituals on the first day of Navratri at Shree Geeta Mandir in Vikas Nagar, Ludhiana, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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    Priests perform Ganga Aarti on the first day of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri at Lalita Ghat, near Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Image credit/PTI

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    An artisan dries 'Kalawa', a sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, in Lalgopalganj village, near Prayagraj, Thursday, March 12, 2026. The generations-old craft continues as artisans prepare orders ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival. Image credit/PTI

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