India celebrates Navratri with faith and fervour

Devotees light lamps on the first day of Navratras in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
An illuminated view of Shri Kali Devi Mandir on the eve of Chaitra Navratri, in Patiala, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI
People light earthen lamps on the eve of Chaitra Navratri at a temple, in Moradabad, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI
People shop ahead of Navratri at a market, in Kanpur, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Devotees perform rituals on the first day of Navratri at Shree Geeta Mandir in Vikas Nagar, Ludhiana, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Priests perform Ganga Aarti on the first day of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri at Lalita Ghat, near Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in Varanasi, Thursday, March 19, 2026. Image credit/PTI
An artisan dries 'Kalawa', a sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, in Lalgopalganj village, near Prayagraj, Thursday, March 12, 2026. The generations-old craft continues as artisans prepare orders ahead of the upcoming Navratri festival. Image credit/PTI
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