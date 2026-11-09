India wakes up to a polluted morning after Diwali
Thick smog blankets Delhi, Ludhiana and other cities as firecracker emissions add to air pollution levels following Diwali celebrations
Delhi authorities work hard to grapple with air pollution. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
A truck-mounted anti-smog gun sprays water along Kartavya Path in New Delhi as the city’s air quality index (AQI) remains in the ‘very poor’ category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Air pollution blankets Jalandhar on Monday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh
A thick layer of smog engulfs Jalandhar on Monday morning, a day after Diwali. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh
Thick smog engulfs parts of New Delhi on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations. Tribune photos: Mukesh Aggarwal
A layer of haze blankets New Delhi on Monday as air pollution levels rise after Diwali. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
A thick blanket of smog envelops a road in Ludhiana on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement