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Home / Photo Gallery / India wakes up to a polluted morning after Diwali

India wakes up to a polluted morning after Diwali

Thick smog blankets Delhi, Ludhiana and other cities as firecracker emissions add to air pollution levels following Diwali celebrations

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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    People wear masks to protect themselves from air pollution while walking near India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Delhi authorities work hard to grapple with air pollution. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    A truck-mounted anti-smog gun sprays water along Kartavya Path in New Delhi as the city’s air quality index (AQI) remains in the ‘very poor’ category. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

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    Air pollution blankets Jalandhar on Monday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    A thick layer of smog engulfs Jalandhar on Monday morning, a day after Diwali. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh

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    Thick smog engulfs parts of New Delhi on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations. Tribune photos: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    A layer of haze blankets New Delhi on Monday as air pollution levels rise after Diwali. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

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    A thick blanket of smog envelops a road in Ludhiana on Monday morning following Diwali celebrations. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

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