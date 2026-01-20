International Dance & Music Festival 2026
Chandigarh University hosted a two‑day India International Dance and Music Festival 2026, wherein over 350 international artists from as many as 33 countries delivered artistic performances
Artists from Mali at the parade. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Artists from Ivory Coast at the parade.
Artists from Kazakhstan at the parade. Tribune Photo: Vicky
Artists from Uzbekistan at the parade.
Artists perform at the International Dance and Music Festival 2026 at Chandigarh University.
Artists perform at the International Dance and Music Festival 2026 at Chandigarh University.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement