Home / Photo Gallery / International Dance & Music Festival 2026

International Dance & Music Festival 2026

Chandigarh University hosted a two‑day India International Dance and Music Festival 2026, wherein over 350 international artists from as many as 33 countries delivered artistic performances

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:27 PM Jan 20, 2026 IST
    Artists from Madagascar at a parade before the International Dance and Music Festival 2026 at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Artists from Mali at the parade. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Artists from Ivory Coast at the parade.

    Artists from Kazakhstan at the parade. Tribune Photo: Vicky

    Artists from Uzbekistan at the parade.

    Artists perform at the International Dance and Music Festival 2026 at Chandigarh University.

    Artists perform at the International Dance and Music Festival 2026 at Chandigarh University.

