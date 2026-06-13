International Summer Festival ends on a high note in Shimla
Music, fashion and cultural performances draw large crowds on the concluding day
Models walk the ramp on the concluding day of the International Summer Festival in Shimla on Friday night. Tribune Photos: Lalit Kumar
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A large crowd gathers at the International Summer Festival.
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Punjabi singers Jassi Gill and Babal Rai perform at the International Summer Festival.
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Youth dance and celebrate on the last day of the International Summer Festival.
People enjoy a performance by Punjabi singer Babal Rai.
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