Janmashtami celebrations across Punjab
Temples decked up in lights as devotees celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with fervour and devotion
Illuminated temple in Sector 24, Chandigarh, on the eve of Janmashtami on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
A view of the illuminated Krishna Mandir on the eve of Janmashtami in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan.
A view of the illuminated Durgiana Temple on the eve of Janmashtami in Amritsar on Thursday evening. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement