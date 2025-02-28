DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Photo Gallery / J&K, HP under white veil

J&K, HP under white veil

A fresh round of snow has drastically lowered temperatures and disrupted normal life in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh
article_Author
.
Updated At : 04:12 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Boatmen on the Dal Lake in the backdrop of ranges covered in fresh snowfall, in Srinagar, on Friday (February 28). Photo: PTI

  • featured-img featured-img

    Vegetable sellers wait for customers on the Dal Lake in the backdrop of ranges covered in fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: PTI

  • featured-img featured-img

    A man walks down a road covered with fresh snow in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

  • featured-img featured-img

    An area in Chamoli district draped in white. Photo: PTI

  • featured-img featured-img

    Tourists enjoy fresh snow in Manali on Thursday. Photo: ANI

  • featured-img featured-img

    Snow-covered vehicles at district headquarters Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday. Photo: ANI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper