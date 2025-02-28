J&K, HP under white veil
A fresh round of snow has drastically lowered temperatures and disrupted normal life in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh
Vegetable sellers wait for customers on the Dal Lake in the backdrop of ranges covered in fresh snowfall in Srinagar on Friday. Photo: PTI
A man walks down a road covered with fresh snow in Srinagar. Photo: PTI
An area in Chamoli district draped in white. Photo: PTI
Tourists enjoy fresh snow in Manali on Thursday. Photo: ANI
Snow-covered vehicles at district headquarters Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday. Photo: ANI
