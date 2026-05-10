Local body elections under way across Haryana
Elections are being held in Panchkula, Ambala, Sonepat, Hisar, Rewari and Rohtak
General VP Malik (retd.) and Congress Mayoral candidate coming out of the polling center after casting their votes at Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Voters queue up at a polling booth in Ambala on Sunday.
Voters' queue at a polling station in Sonepat.
Voters queue up to cast their votes in the Panchkula MC Elections at Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Voters queue up at a polling booth in Ambala on Sunday.
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