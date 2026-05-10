icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Local body elections under way across Haryana

Local body elections under way across Haryana

Elections are being held in Panchkula, Ambala, Sonepat, Hisar, Rewari and Rohtak

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:26 AM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Voters' queue at a polling station in Sonepat.

  • featured-img featured-img

    General VP Malik (retd.) and Congress Mayoral candidate coming out of the polling center after casting their votes at Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Voters queue up at a polling booth in Ambala on Sunday.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Voters' queue at a polling station in Sonepat.

  • featured-img featured-img

    Voters queue up to cast their votes in the Panchkula MC Elections at Panchkula on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Voters queue up at a polling booth in Ambala on Sunday.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts