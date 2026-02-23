DT
Long life prayer ceremony held in Dharamsala

Long life prayer ceremony held in Dharamsala

The Dalai Lama attends ceremony at the Main Tibetan Temple

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:38 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
    Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama attends a Long Life Prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

    A Long Life Prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

    A Long Life Prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

    A Long Life Prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

    Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama attends a Long Life Prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

    A Long Life Prayer ceremony offered by former Tibetan political prisoners and the Lhasa Boys Association Switzerland at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Photo: Kamal Jeet

