Maha Hartal: Employees protest, Punjab government offices wear deserted look
Over 4 lakh govt employees and lakhs of pensioners are observing the strike to pressure the AAP government to clear their long-pending dearness allowance (DA) dues
A deserted look at the DC office in Ludhiana during the Maha Hartal by government employees. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Govt employees and pensioners protest outside the DC Office in Amritsar during the Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Government school teachers protest against the Punjab Govt in support of their various pending demands in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Government school teachers protest against the Punjab Govt in support of their various pending demands in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar
A view of the deserted district tehsil complex office during the Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
A deserted look at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital during the statewide ‘Maha Hartal’ by govt employees and pensioners in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Govt employees protest in Jalandhar amid the Punjab 'Maha Hartal' in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit
Punjab govt employees protest in the corridor of Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
A deserted view of the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh amid the govt employees' Maha Hartal. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
The Administration Complex in Mohali wears a deserted look due to the strike by the Sanjha Mulazam Front Punjab, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vicky
The Administration Complex in Mohali wears a deserted look due to the strike by the Sanjha Mulazam Front Punjab, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vicky
Govt offices in Patiala wear a deserted look during the Maha Hartal by the Punjab Mulazam Pensioner Sanjha Front and Mulazam Manch, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
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