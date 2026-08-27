DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Photo Gallery / Maha Hartal: Employees protest, Punjab government offices wear deserted look

Maha Hartal: Employees protest, Punjab government offices wear deserted look

Over 4 lakh govt employees and lakhs of pensioners are observing the strike to pressure the AAP government to clear their long-pending dearness allowance (DA) dues

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:48 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Employees stage a protest outside the DC office in Ludhiana amid the 'Maha Hartal' government employees on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

  • featured-img featured-img

    A deserted look at the DC office in Ludhiana during the Maha Hartal by government employees. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

  • featured-img featured-img

    Govt employees and pensioners protest outside the DC Office in Amritsar during the Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Government school teachers protest against the Punjab Govt in support of their various pending demands in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Government school teachers protest against the Punjab Govt in support of their various pending demands in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    A view of the deserted district tehsil complex office during the Punjab ‘Maha Hartal’ in Amritsar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    A deserted look at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital during the statewide ‘Maha Hartal’ by govt employees and pensioners in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Govt employees protest in Jalandhar amid the Punjab 'Maha Hartal' in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo: Sarabjit

  • featured-img featured-img

    Punjab govt employees protest in the corridor of Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    A deserted view of the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh amid the govt employees' Maha Hartal. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    The Administration Complex in Mohali wears a deserted look due to the strike by the Sanjha Mulazam Front Punjab, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    The Administration Complex in Mohali wears a deserted look due to the strike by the Sanjha Mulazam Front Punjab, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Govt offices in Patiala wear a deserted look during the Maha Hartal by the Punjab Mulazam Pensioner Sanjha Front and Mulazam Manch, on Thursday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts